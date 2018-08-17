Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 17, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 90° Winds From the South

9 - 20 mph (Gust 29 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 82°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:17am - 7:56pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:16a High

Fri 1:38p Low

Fri 7:56p High

Sat 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:40a High

Fri 1:12p Low

Fri 7:20p High

Sat 1:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:52a High

Fri 1:26p Low

Fri 7:32p High

Sat 1:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:44a High

Fri 1:08p Low

Fri 7:24p High

Sat 1:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 5:18p Low

Sat 12:01a High

Sat 5:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:24a High

Fri 1:31p Low

Fri 7:59p High

Sat 1:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 10:55a High

Fri 4:25p Low

Fri 11:35p High

Sat 4:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 7:45a High

Fri 2:10p Low

Fri 8:23p High

Sat 2:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:56a High

Fri 1:18p Low

Fri 7:34p High

Sat 1:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:13a High

Fri 1:40p Low

Fri 7:53p High

Sat 1:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:58a High

Fri 1:22p Low

Fri 7:39p High

Sat 1:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 7:56a High

Fri 2:19p Low

Fri 8:35p High

Sat 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

SAT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT : W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SUN : NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN NIGHT : NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON : NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

TUE : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

