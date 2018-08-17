Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 17, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|83° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 20 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 82°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:17am - 7:56pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:16a
|High
Fri 1:38p
|Low
Fri 7:56p
|High
Sat 1:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:40a
|High
Fri 1:12p
|Low
Fri 7:20p
|High
Sat 1:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:52a
|High
Fri 1:26p
|Low
Fri 7:32p
|High
Sat 1:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:44a
|High
Fri 1:08p
|Low
Fri 7:24p
|High
Sat 1:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 5:18p
|Low
Sat 12:01a
|High
Sat 5:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:24a
|High
Fri 1:31p
|Low
Fri 7:59p
|High
Sat 1:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 10:55a
|High
Fri 4:25p
|Low
Fri 11:35p
|High
Sat 4:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 7:45a
|High
Fri 2:10p
|Low
Fri 8:23p
|High
Sat 2:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:56a
|High
Fri 1:18p
|Low
Fri 7:34p
|High
Sat 1:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:13a
|High
Fri 1:40p
|Low
Fri 7:53p
|High
Sat 1:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 6:58a
|High
Fri 1:22p
|Low
Fri 7:39p
|High
Sat 1:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 7:56a
|High
Fri 2:19p
|Low
Fri 8:35p
|High
Sat 2:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).