Jersey Shore man fatally stabbed in South Carolina

Police investigate fatal stabbing in Columbia, SC (Columbia Police)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — A Neptune man was stabbed to death during an argument with a man he did not know..

Matthew Young (Columbia SC Police)

Police in Columbia said that Matthew Scott Young, 43, stabbed the man in the upper body outside a home Friday morning.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told NJ.com that the victim was Abdias O. Pacius. The New Jersey resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The news site said Pacius was a 2008 graduate from Neptune High School, and played football for Benedict College in Columbia.

Police said they believe that Young became "angry" with Pacius and stabbed him.

Young was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

 

Filed Under: Crime, Monmouth County, Neptune
Categories: New Jersey News
