Jersey Shore hit-and-run: Teen’s skull fractured in 3 places

POINT PLEASANT — The 14-year-old girl struck in a hit-and-run — as the car continued for several feet with the girl on the hood — continues to recover from a skull fractured in three places.

An update to a GoFundMe page created to help with medical expenses for the teen identified as "Emma-Mae" said she remained in an ICU at Jersey Shore Medical Center as doctors monitored a hematoma on her brain.

"Emma-Mae" was stuck by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle across Route 88 in Point Pleasant Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. The impact sent her onto the windshield of the dark sedan before she rolled to the hood and was carried 15-20 feet before falling off. The car continued on Route 88 toward Brick, the prosecutor's office said.

"She is not out of the woods just yet, the bleed can come back at any time but for now she has gone from getting neurological exams every one hour to now every two hours. She has passed every exam so far. She is still vomiting every time we try to get her to sit up or if she moves around too much, but they say that is expected," the update on the Go Fund Me page read.

Point Pleasant Police and detectives from the Prosecutor's Office followed tips that led them to the car believed to be involved in the incident, covered with a tarp. The car was impounded and the driver, Brittany Keifer, 26, of Point Pleasant, surrendered with her attorney at police headquarters on Friday night.

Keifer's lawyer, Thomas Campos, declined to comment about his client's case when contacted on Sunday morning.

Keifer was charged with fourth-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, as well as motor vehicle summons for reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and failure to report an accident. She was released on a complaint summons.

A Linkedin account for a Brittany Keifer said she is a self-employed child care worker in Point Pleasant Beach.

Jess Bern contributed to this report

