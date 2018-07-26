Here we go again. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was a rousing success this past spring for MTV. Viewers, including myself at times, were treated to the same train wreck television the Jersey Shore cast treated us to in the earlier part of the decade. Things have surely changed for them in many ways, but once the drinks started flowing, they fell back into a lot of their old habits that made the show, cast, and this state infamous.

Season one from earlier this year took place in Miami, but at least parts of season two will feature New Jersey once again. Confirmed NJ locations are ground zero for the Jersey Shore cast, Seaside Heights, as well as Atlantic City. After taking a couple of months off, the next season will premiere on MTV Thursday, ahem, Jerzday , August 23.

— Joe Votruba

