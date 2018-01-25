FREEHOLD — A Jersey Shore couple wasn't going to let a medical emergency stand in the way of their holy matrimony.

Just as Brian Schultz and his bride-to-be Maria were about to exchange wedding vows at the Monmouth County Courthouse, Brian's mother began to have trouble breathing while in the ladies' room.

EMTs were called, but Sheriff's Department officers who were giving Brian's mom oxygen didn't want to move her. One of the sheriff's officers, who noticed that the Ocean Township couple was upset at the prospect of waiting another 45 days for their marriage license to be processed if they had to cancel, came up with an idea: Why not perform the ceremony right where they were while they waited for help to arrive?

Judge Katie Gummer agreed to officiate their ceremony in the restroom, and wed the Schultzs. Maria wore white (an overcoat) and Brian was decked out in a suit.

Mom was checked out and is doing well, as is the newly married couple, according to the Sheriff's Office.

