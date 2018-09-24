Jersey schools should NEVER start before Labor day!

Every year since my sons started school, I've taken my vacation the week before Labor Day and spend it in Sea Isle City. What's great about that is that the Pennsylvania schools start school that week so all the beaches, boardwalks and restaurants are less crowded. It's almost as good as taking my vacation in September when you really have the shore to yourself.

I didn't always feel this way. For 5 years I owned 2 businesses at the Jersey Shore. One in Sea Isle City called Coffee Dot Comedy and another in Ocean Grove called "The Daily Grind." It's hard enough when you have summer businesses as it is with your college help bailing in the second week in August followed by the out-of-state kids going back before Labor Day. Now there's thought of starting school in August in New Jersey. Let me register a big fat no on that one.

To bring kids in a week early only to give them half days looking forward to a three day weekend is a waste of everyone's time. The students aren't going to be able to focus, the teachers are just going through the motions with half days, the parents are going through needless aggravation and the businesses who struggle enough in the summer will suffer more. Remember between parking and the beach fees families are already in for 50-100 dollars before they even begin shopping. It's hard enough to make money when you own.

