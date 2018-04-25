Jersey restaurants and diners we miss

One of the biggest business challenges is maintaining a restaurant in New Jersey. I've had two that didn't work. One in Sea Isle City called Coffee-Dot-Comedy, an internet cafe/comedy club which was great while it lasted and the other in Ocean Grove called the "Daily Grind" which is exactly what it turned out to be.

Now with the news that Bertucci's is filing Chapter 11, I asked what are the best restaurants that no longer exist in New Jersey?

I was shocked to learn that some of them, which I loved, had closed. Franchises such as Chi Chi's, Burger Chef, and Gino's, where I used to eat lunch at at 49th and Bergenline while walking home from St. Joe's high school in West New York. Zabers in North Wildwood got a lot of love as well as Olga's which was at the 73/70 circle in Marlton. Also, of course the Yankee Tower in Fairview, home of the greatest meatloaf ever! Here are some more of what I got, so many of them I've actually eaten at...

Tommy Howell: Golden Dawn Diner in Maple Shade

Pete Michaels: Peter Pank

Frank Schear: Southern House in Point Pleasant

Mike Brandolino: Jim's Country Diner in East Windsor

Judy Thorne Morgan: Circle diner in Flemington - best cheesecake ever

Peter Szewzek: Chowder Pot

William B. Judson: Buxtons out in East Windsor. Believe that there was one in Princeton, too. I especially loved the BuxHam and fish and chips, and their ice cream!

Gerald Liguori: Laura’s Pancake House on route 9 s in Old Bridge I think it was

Steve Feldman: Rusty Scupper in Princeton

Steve Feldman: Seafood Shanty

Tina Marie: Stuffed Shirts and Cryins in South Orange

Seth Everett: Attilio’s in Manalapan

Susan Condron Belzner: Petersons Sunset Cabin in Lakewood

Tom Mongelli: China Paradise in Wayne, The Clam Broth House in Hoboken, Ilvento's West End Manor in Long Branch, Duffy's on the Lake in Wildwood, Howard Johnson's on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, The Powder Horn Mill Inn in Pompton Lakes/Wanaque

Jerry Rubino: Paul's Diner/Secaucus

