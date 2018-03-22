Jersey man run over by own car returning Redbox video

SOMERS POINT — A man returning a video at the local supermarket ended up being taken to the local hospital after he was run over by his own car, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michael Kozimer, 58, was returning the video to the Redbox machine at the ShopRite in the Ocean Heights Plaza Shopping Center, according to police. As Kozimer got out of his car to return the video to the machine, he realized his car had started to roll.

The man tried unsuccessfully to get back in his car to stop it from moving and ended up having the vehicle run over his leg.

An ambulance was called to the scene and Kozimer was taken to Atlantic City Medical Center City Division for treatment of his injured leg, according to police.

Kozimer's car was towed for being "unsafe," police said. The police did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said Kozimer will be issued several summonses. They did not disclose what those summonses will be.

