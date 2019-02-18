Jersey Joe Flacco to the Broncos, mean anything for the Giants?

The 2019 NFL quarterback carousel has begun with the Denver Broncos trading for Joe Flacco who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. Baltimore has now officially moved on to Lamar Jackson as their quarterback. Flacco takes over a team led by Case Keenum, who did not find the magic in Denver that he had in Minnesota, where his offensive coordinator was current Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Don't expect Keenum to find it on the Giants either. Speaking of the Giants, I'd like to give you some thoughts.

We all know that the G-Men need to find Eli Manning's successor. We also know that General Manager Dave Gettlemen likes to take the best player available in the draft. There are no quarterbacks worth the number 6 pick, which is the pick the Giants hold this year, Dwayne Haskins notwithstanding. BTW, how many Ohio State quarterbacks can you name who became NFL stars? As much as I'd like to see Nick Foles, who bought his freedom from the Eagles, come here, I really think the Giants are going to bring Eli Manning back for one more year. This at least will keep continuity in the offense, which started to click in the second half of last season. They could do better than Eli, but probably won't.

There have been thoughts that the Giants should pursue Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen should he become available. First off, if new Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury really would draft Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray like he once said, then he should do so. It's not easy to make it in the NFL and you've got to do what you believe gives you the best chance to win. Draft Murray, trade Rosen, but not to the Giants.

If the Giants believed in Rosen, they would have taken him last year when they had the number two pick. They did bring him in. He didn't exactly light it up in Arizona regardless of their losing situation. I think the Giants go lineman, either offense or defense, in the draft. Maybe they draft a quarterback in a later round, but I don't see them going QB in the first. Too much risk if they miss and next years QB draft will be better. Hopefully they won't be picking so high then.

