Jersey guy at the Olympics Games

Jersey born and raised AJ Muss is one of the world's toughest competitors. He's one measured, mellow dude humble about his skills and his story. Not only a top rated snowboarder, but also a man that nearly lost his life a few years ago. Following what should have been a routine shoulder surgery, he developed complications and if not for his mom staying with him through the night, would've died. She had a feeling something wasn't right and checked on him every hour discovering he was unresponsive and immediately called 911. That decision saved his life.

It was great talking to this Jersey guy representing our state and our nation at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang. His races are coming up later this month and we'll keep you posted on how he does. Gold medal or not, we're proud of this true Jersey guy and wish him well.

