Jersey Girl on The Voice Season 15 stuns with Jackson 5 cover

The latest season of The Voice features another super-talented Jersey Girl. Radha grew up in Jersey City and is an undergrad at Montclair University. This week, she dared to take on Mariah Carey's rendition of a Jackson 5 classic, in front of Carey herself. The video below is her Knockout round performance of "I'll Be There":

The singer's powerful voice comes as no surprise to any major league soccer fans, who may have caught one of Radha's national anthem performances at Red Bull arena:

Best of luck to Jersey's own Radha, as she advances to the next round of competition, on Adam Levine's team. We're watching!

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

