Jersey Girl makes vulgar, N-word-filled video on MLK Day

Harley Barber (via Instagram)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — A student at the University of Alabama who said she is from New Jersey is no longer a member of her sorority after posting two vulgar, profanity-filled videos to Instagram.

Harley Barber’s “n-word” filled videos were posted on Monday, which was Martin Luther King Day. Her sorority has confirmed she’s the person seen in the videos.

In the first video posted to the Instagram account “spookyslut_” that was recorded and re-posted by Twitter user @TabisBack, Barber stands in a bathroom and comes across a running water faucet with no one else around. The video stays focused on the sink, although a woman can be seen at times in the mirror, recording the video on her phone.

“We don’t waste water. We don;t waste water because of people in Syria. I love how I act like I love black people because I f—ing hate n—–s. So. That’s really interesting. I hate f*****g n*****s. But I just saved the f*****g n*****s by shutting that water off,” she says.

Barber then begins singing “jump on it” repeatedly and then says “I’m probably going to jump on your man” before the video ends.

A second video, also reposted by @TabisBack, shows Barber speaking into the camera about the first video talking about her sorority.

“I’ve wanted to be in Alpha C since I was in f*****g high school and nobody f*****g understands how much I love Alpha C, and now someone wants to (unintelligible) because I said n****r? You know what? N****r,n****r, n****r. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day — n****r,n****r, n****r. I’m in the South now, b*tch, so everyone can f**k off. I’m from New Jersey, so I can say ‘n****r’ as much as I want. N****r, n*****r, n****r. And if anyone else wants to snake me on my *f*****g finstagram (fake Instagram) I’m going to fur this,” Barber said, giving the middle finger.

“I want you to buy my f*****g fur vest … go to Neiman Marcus and buy my fur vest because f**k you. If you f*****g snake me to my f*****g sorority which means everything to me, f**k you. F**k you. F**k you,” she said, holding a plastic cup.

Her Instagram account is private.

The news site Alabama Today identifies Barber as being from Marlton.

The University of Alabama condemned the comments in a reply on Twitter to one of the many retweets of the videos.

“These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama. This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone,” the schools said.

Barber’s sorority has also revoked her membership, according to a statement from the organization’s executive order.

“Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the Greek and campus community. The Beta Mu chapter leadership and supporting alumnae moved quickly to address the offense, and Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi,” read the statement.

The University of Alabama did not return messages seeking comment.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

WARNING: The videos below contain vulgarity:

Peep her finsta lmaoooo im dead ..she bold. Gottta love Alabama women pic.twitter.com/eFZDZDjsCj — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

LMAOOOOO BRO SHE SO BOLD…. yeah her life over after these videos lmaooo pic.twitter.com/1vYt80ACkr — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on