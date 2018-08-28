Jersey girl is missing — is she in NYC?

LONG BRANCH — A 17-year-old girl last seen at her grandmother's home on the Jersey Shore remained missing on Tuesday.

Long Branch Police said Inaayah Brown was visiting her grandmother went she went missing. Police did not disclose when she was last seen, the street where her grandmother lives or Brown's hometown. According to Brown's Facebook page, she lives in Mount Holly and attended Long Branch High School.

Brown's grandmother believes she may be in New York City. The teen is also known to spend time in Asbury Park, Newark, Red Bank and Trenton.

Brown was described by police as standing 5 feet and 5 inches, and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jumper shorts.

Police asked anyone with information about Brown's location to call them at 732-222-7000.

