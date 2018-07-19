Jersey Fresh tomatoes are back in season

State Agriculture Secretary Doug Fisher says the world-famous Jersey tomato is a little late this year but the varieties are a good as ever.

Fisher attributes the consistent quality, year-in and year-out, to New Jersey growers, the climate and the soil.

"We are now going into real high production. I suspect that we will be right on par with pretty much with last year," he said.

"Fresh market is a big part of what we do. But we also have some processors. It is a big crop, it is a high-value crop and very prominent in the Garden State, as it always has been."

Fisher says tomatoes will be available for the rest of the year, some grown in hothouses into the fall.

New Jersey was No. 3 in the nation last year, with a crop worth more than $39 million dollars.

"There are some great heirlooms and a number of tomatoes that have come back on to the scene, a lot due to Rutgers bringing back the Ramapo. And you can find those tomatoes in many of our local farm stands. We also know that the supermarkets are stocking Jersey Fresh and have huge amounts on display."

There is also a new website, findjerseyfresh.com, where produce consumers can locate the closest outlet selling Jersey Fresh.