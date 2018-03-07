Jersey City teacher charged with sexual assault

JERSEY CITY — A teacher at a city middle school was arrested Wednesday and charged with sex crimes.

Prosecutors said the teacher at Franklin Williams Middle School 7 is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The announcement of the arrest was made early Wednesday afternoon on the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office's Twitter account.

The message did not identify the teacher but said more information eventually would be released.

