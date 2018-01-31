JERSEY CITY — A student at a city charter school attempted to take her own life in the school bathroom on Tuesday.

The student was at the Beloved Charter School, police said. School officials told police the 13-year-old had "attempted to harm herself" in the bathroom about 2 p.m.

City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalione said the girl was conscious and talking when she was taken out of the school.

The voicemail for the school principal was busy when reached by New Jersey 101.5 and an after-hours email was not returned.

In December, a student at Hunterdon Central High School attempted to hang herself in a restroom and later died from injuries.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com