Jersey City police officer killed, prosecutor says

JERSEY CITY — The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a city police officer.

The prosecutor's office posted on its Twitter feed that it was "on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Jersey City Police Officer" on Sunday night.

The Jersey Journal reported that the officer died after being shot in the chest on Woodlawn Avenue around 8 p.m. The Journal also reported that dozens of officers from the Jersey City Police Department gathered at Jersey City Medical Center after the shooting.

The officer was not identified by the prosecutor's office, and no further information was provided as of Sunday night.

