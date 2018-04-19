Jersey City PD will honor fallen heroes

We've got a very special Blue Friday honoree this week in my friend, Jersey City Police Detective Ed Dolan.

Ed is the head of the Jersey City PD Detective's Benevolent Association and is running this year's "Walk to Remember." The 5k walk is to honor those members of law enforcement who lost their lives in protection of our communities. The money raised goes to the unions "Fallen Officer Fund" and will be dedicated to helping the families of the fallen heroes.

This year's walk is on Saturday April 28th. Registration starts at 9:30am. Here's the link to sign up and donate: www.jcpddba.com The suggested donation is $25. After the walk ends, there will be live entertainment, food & drink and plenty of activities for the kids.

Detective Ed Dolan goes above and beyond the duties of his job every year to look out for the families of Law Enforcement who have suffered tremendous loss. You've heard me say often that there is no such thing as a 'routine' day in the life of a cop. Every day they are patrolling, investigating and apprehending taking the risk to their own life and safety to keep our community safe and secure. Remember there is a thin line between civilization and savagery. That line is Blue.

