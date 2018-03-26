Jersey City cop dead of gunshot wound — investigation continues

JERSEY CITY — Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a rookie officer by gunshot wound.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez in a message on Twitter Sunday night said her office was investigating the circumstances "investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Jersey City Police Officer."

Dozens of police officers gathered outside Jersey City Medical Center, where city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said the 33-year-old first-year officer was pronounced dead.

She said the shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. inside a Woodlawn Avenue home.

Citing an officer's comments in police radio transmission, the New York Daily News reported the officer may have taken his own life, however, law enforcement authorities have made no statement addressing that possibility so far.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop sent his "deepest condolences" via Twitter with a link to the Daily News story.

