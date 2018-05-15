Jersey as defined by Urban Dictionary

In looking up some things about New Jersey I happened to notice the site Urbandictionary.com had more than one definition for our Garden State. You may or may not be proud of some of these depending on your point of view.

Before I give you some of the more creative definitions, here's how a mainstream dictionary like Merriam-Webster defines our state.

New Jersey - state in the eastern U.S. bordering on Lower New York Bay, Delaware Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean and separated from Pennsylvania and Delaware by the Delaware River; capital Trenton area 7787 square miles, population 8,791,894.

Boring, right? Doesn't exactly capture the character or people. Maybe Urbandictionary did a better job.

Jersey - a small but happenin' state on the mid-Atlantic coast, known for good food, good drugs, and people that don't tolerate a whole lot of bullshit. Also, pretty much anything's legal as long as you don't get caught.

Jersey - The livest state on the East Coast the heart of the Tristate area, cats always wanna diss Jersey but its live out here, and they mad because they stuck out there in Omaha, Nebraska. Shoutout to the whole 609,856,732, 201, 908, 973, the whole JERSEY!!!!

Jersey - smells better than NYC AND Philly.

Jersey - the best state where only the strong survive.

Here's an entry where Jersey is used to describe a certain kind of woman...

Jersey - Strong intelligent woman. She is very funny, kind, and lazy. She is pretty, has a sexy body, and has the best style. She is not slutty. Sometimes she can be really mean but she doesn't mean it most of the time. She can make awkward situations less awkward by saying something extremely sexual and random. She has a quite sick mind but that's why you love her. She has a bubble butt. She is great in bed. She is loyal and gives out the best advice. She is perfect. She will make the best girlfriend, wife, and mom.

And finally, for more attitude, a definition of our state in the form of a quote from an unknown author...

Jersey - "I am from NJ. I curse... a lot. I say "yo", and I say it often. I never had school on Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur. I sure as hell don't pump my own gas. I know what real pizza tastes like, and I know that a bagel is much more than a f@#$in' roll with a hole in the middle. I judge people by what exit they get off the parkway. I can navigate a circle--with attitude. All good nights must end at a diner--preferably with cheese fries. It's a sub, not a hoagie or, worse yet, a hero, and I wash it down with soda, not pop. Two words... "mother $@#&er." I don't go to the beach, I go down the shore. And boardwalk brawls are just a part of the atmosphere. Yes, I drink cawfee. I know that 65mph really means 80. I've always lived within 10 minutes of a mall. When someone cuts me off, they get the horn AND the finger. And they expect it. I am from New Jersey, and damn proud of it."

~author unknown

