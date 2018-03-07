JCP&L feels the wrath of Twitter

As another nor'easter bore down on New Jersey Wednesday, JCP&L customers who have gone without power since Friday had enough. Even Gov. Murphy said tens of thousands left without power for so many days after the first nor'easter is "unacceptable." Saying it's unacceptable and fixing the problem are two different things. Saying this is unacceptable is like being against childhood cancer; not exactly a bold position for a politician. This problem with JCP&L has gone on for far too many years. Frustration among customers has reached its boiling point. A 63 year old man from Vernon was so fed up with the length of his outage he's charged with threatening to kidnap a JCP&L worker and bomb a substation.

Other fuming customers took to Twitter to vent in a legal way. Here's a small sampling of what people are saying about JCP&L.

More from New Jersey 101.5