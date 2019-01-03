Jax inspires military families with tribute to her brother
Jax was back in studio this week to bring in the new year singing a duet with our own Patrick Lavery! Radio licensing rules prevent me from posting it here, but it was great so listen up for a replay throughout this week!
We also played Jax’s new single “Somebody’s Kid”, which is a tribute song for her brother currently serving our country as a US Marine.
She wrote the song during the flap over her appearance and performance at The White House.
Turns out many music bands refused to let Jax play a cover of their songs because of their opposition to President Trump. Jax, being a common sense, level headed patriot, decided to play the White House and just write her own song. It turned out great and if our audience is any indicator, it’s a big hit.
Listen to one caller who was brought to tears remembering her brother who was killed serving our nation.
