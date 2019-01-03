Jax inspires military families with tribute to her brother

Jax was back in studio this week to bring in the new year singing a duet with our own Patrick Lavery ! Radio licensing rules prevent me from posting it here, but it was great so listen up for a replay throughout this week!

We also played Jax’s new single “ Somebody’s Kid ”, which is a tribute song for her brother currently serving our country as a US Marine.

She wrote the song during the flap over her appearance and performance at The White House.

Turns out many music bands refused to let Jax play a cover of their songs because of their opposition to President Trump. Jax, being a common sense, level headed patriot, decided to play the White House and just write her own song. It turned out great and if our audience is any indicator, it’s a big hit.

Listen to one caller who was brought to tears remembering her brother who was killed serving our nation.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: