James Gandolfini’s son cast as young Tony Soprano in ‘Sopranos’ prequel

Who could possibly play young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film " The Many Saints of Newark " following in the footsteps of the late James Gandolfini ?

Deadline reports that the film, produced and co-written by "Sopranos " creator David Chase, has cast Michael Gandolfini . The 19-year-old actor is the son of the New Jersey native and Rutgers University alum turned beloved on-screen mobster. This is not the younger Gandolfini’s first role, Deadline reports:

The late actor’s son has been gaining experience and had a breakout turn on the HBO drama series The Deuce. His resemblance to Tony Soprano is uncanny. The filmmakers engaged in an extensive audition process to find the young Tony before Gandolfini won the role. Insiders said that his screen presence, mastery of Tony’s mannerisms, coupled with his resemblance to the elder Gandolfini made him the standout choice for the role because no one there understood the character better.

Michael Gandolfini told Deadline it’s “a profound honor” to play his father’s character. His mother is Marcy Wudarski, Gandolfini's first wife. James Gandolfini died on June 19, 2013, at the age of 51.

The Sopranos prequel also co-stars New Jersey native Vera Farmiga . The actress grew up in Irvington before her family moved to Hunterdon County. (She and younger sister, fellow actress Taissa Farmiga, both graduated from Hunterdon Regional High School, years apart.)

Actor Alessandro Nivola recently told reporters a bit more about the story behind "The Many Saints of Newark," as he confirmed "I'm playing Dickie Moltisanti, who is the central character in the movie, and he is Christopher Moltisanti's dad."

Nivola also said the film opens in 1967 Newark amid the riots that happened in the city that year.

Screencrush's Matt Singer contributed to this story.

