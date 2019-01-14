Jackson teacher sexually abused teen for months, cops say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Jackson Township teacher and basketball coach has been charged with aggravated sex assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Monday evening, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said that 53-year-old William O'Neill of Jackson was arrested on Sunday night. He has been accused of sexually abusing a teen over a several-month span.

O'Neill has been employed as a teacher and basketball coach at Jackson Memorial High School. Authorities said a victim between the ages of 13 and 16 has said the abuse began this past summer and ended on Jan.12.

The prosecutor's office did not say whether the victim was a student.

O'Neill has been in Ocean County Jail since his arrest, ahead of a detention hearing. Anyone with information regarding this case has been asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 or Jackson Township Police at 732-928-1111.

