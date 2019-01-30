Jackson NJ’s ‘Stolie the goalie’ shines at MSG

It's been a tough, bumpy road playing goalie in the NHL for Jackson's own Anthony Stolarz. He's had two knee reconstruction surgeries and missed 18 months of play rehabbing. He came into the league with the Philadelphia Flyers a couple of years ago with great promise, but injuries and those operations and rehab have delayed his emergence as a tremendous goalie in the NHL. But last night, in one of only 10 appearances for the Flyers this season, Stolarz, 25, shut out the NY Rangers with a 1-0 shutout in Madison Square Garden.

He's humble, hard working and really dedicated to becoming a star goalie in this league. He comes from a great, supportive family and we couldn't be happier for a great New Jersey native with a bright future. It used to be a rarity to have a Garden State product in the NHL back when Jimmy Dowd came out of Brick Twp. to eventually play for the NJ Devils among other teams in the leaugue. Right now there are 10 active players in the NHL from New Jersey, including James and Trevor vanRiemsdyk, from Red Bank, Bobby Ryan from Cherry Hill and Johnny Gaudreau from Carneys Point.

