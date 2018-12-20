JACKSON — A police standoff that lasted several hours ended peacefully on Wednesday night at a home near one of the township's high schools.



Several law enforcement agencies, including Jackson Police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, responded to a disturbance call Wednesday afternoon at a home on New Central Avenue, near Jackson Liberty High.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that the Ocean County SWAT Team ended the incident several hours later using a CAT vehicle to deploy tear gas on the man, who barricaded himself inside his shed with a loaded, double-barrel shotgun.

"Our negotiation team spoke to the suspect (now defendant) for a number of hours before the SWAT Bear Cat vehicle was used in deployment of tear gas," Billhimer said. "Credit to my Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and Jackson Police for their patience in resolving the situation peacefully."

The unidentified man is charged with attempted murder, according to the prosecutor.

During the standoff, a police presence was added at Jackson Liberty High School, Jackson Police said, to ensure the safety of any students who were there for any after school activities.

"Please do not be worried of units at Liberty High School as this is being used as a staging area for emergency services. Liberty was placed in a 'Shelter' just as a precaution," Jackson Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Following the arrest on Wednesday night, Jackson Police said, "Everyone is well, and we thank the neighbors for their understanding as we wrap up and wish everyone a safe evening!"

A concert scheduled for Jackson Liberty on Wednesday evening was canceled before the standoff ended, as a precaution.

