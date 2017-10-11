Jackson man loses Zoning Board seat after tense child porn arrest

JACKSON — The man who police say had "numerous images of child pornography" and met arresting officers at his home by brandishing a gun has lost his seat on the township Zoning Board.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Anthony Marano, 29, was removed from the board by a unanimous vote by the Township Council on Tuesday night. Marano, who was also suspended from his jobs with MONOC and Six Flags Great Adventure was arrested last month after a lengthy investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato said Marano had stifled initial investigation attempts by using "covert cyber measures." Marano was under investigation as early as December.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Township Council asked for background checks to be conducted for any people applying to join boards or commissions, according to the Press.

Marano is also a former vice president of the Jackson First Aid Squad and, according to his Facebook page, served as a district executive for the Boy Scouts of America.

Coronato said at the time of his arrest that officers showed "great use of force restraint" when he was seen with the gun, and eventually convinced him to put down the weapon before he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography.

