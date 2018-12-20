Jackson gunman in SWAT standoff tried to set man on fire, cops say

JACKSON — A man who was in an hours-long standoff with the Ocean County SWAT team on Wednesday afternoon had tried to light a man on fire and threatened to kill himself with a shotgun, prosecutors said Thursday.

John Abramski, 50, was eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Township police were called 1:30 p..m to the house at 325 New Central Ave. after a woman ran out screaming.

She told police that Abramski was inside with a loaded shotgun acting "irrationally," prosecutors said.

Police found a victim covered in lighter fluid. Prosecutors said Abramski had repeatedly tried to light the man on fire.

Officers confronted Abramski in the driveway before he ran back into the house. He then barricaded himself in a shed in the backyard.

The SWAT team burst into the home about 2:30 p.m. and found several weapons. They then used an armored vehicle to break into the shed, where they found Abramski threatening to shoot himself.

Ocean County Investigators including the OC SWAT Team, OC Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police at standoff with Jackson man on Wednesday. (Photo Courtesy of the Lakewood Scoop)

After hours of negotiations, police used tear gas to subdue Abramski and arrest him.

The incident happened near Jackson Liberty High School, which had to cancel a Wednesday evening concert as a precaution.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .