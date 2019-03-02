Jackpot winning Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

TRENTON — Someone in New Jersey could be holding a winning Mega Millions ticket.

One ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers plus the mega ball drawn Friday night to claim the jackpot with an annuity value of $267 million ($159 million cash). It was the only ticket sold good for the jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 29, 33, 39, 60 and 66 with a Mega Ball of 21 and a Megaplier of 2.

The New Jersey Lottery did not yet disclose where the winning ticket was sold and did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been without a winner since the Jan. 1 drawing when a group of co-workers in New York claimed a $437 million prize.

It's the second March in a row that New Jersey has had a winning Mega Millions. Richard Wahl, of Vernon, won a jackpot with a $533 million annuity but chose the $324.6 million cash option. A winning Powerball ticket with an annuity of $315 million was sold at a Hackensack ShopRite in May.

There's a second chance to cash in on a big lottery jackpot with the Powerball game on Saturday night. The annuity value of its jackpot stands at $348 million with a cash value of $211.9 million.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5