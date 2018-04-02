It’s time to admit that we can hold a phone while driving!

No matter how many times they try to enforce the “no handheld phones while driving” law, people are always going to do it. And there is a very good reason for that: it doesn’t distract you anymore than any other activity you might be doing in the car. More people admit they talk on a handheld phone while driving, according to an annual Traffic Safety Culture Index Survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Also, the proportion of drivers who report talking on a cell phone while driving jumped 43 percent since 2013. And that’s because if we are allowed to change radio stations, fiddle with the foggers, or eat a sandwich in our cars, we can definitely manage having a conversation while holding a phone.

It’s time to admit that we’ve gone overboard with the handheld phone law and that if you can’t drive with a cell phone in your hand you probably shouldn’t be driving at all.

