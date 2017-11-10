It’s SO COLD in Jersey jokes

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow called it — we're seeing some of the coldest weather of the season so far. Is there any other evidence to back that up? Let's see...

It's so cold in Jersey, Phil Murphy has his hand in his own pocket.

It's so cold in Jersey, Snooki was seen wearing pants.

It's so cold in Jersey, hitchhikers are holding up pictures of thumbs.

It's so cold in Jersey, even Christie won't spend the day at the beach.

It's so cold in Jersey, Kevin Spacey is visiting and his pants are zipped.

It's so cold in Jersey, illegals are moving to Mexico on their own.

It's so cold in Jersey, I'm shivering like Senator Menendez in a courtroom.

It's so cold in Jersey, the Statue Of Liberty just put the torch up her dress.

It's so cold in Jersey, Steve Sweeney's relationship with the NJEA looks like a Hallmark card.

It's so cold in Jersey, a politician's lips had to be chiseled off a lobbyist's ass.

More from New Jersey 101.5