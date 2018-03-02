It’s raining all over New Jersey — ‘Put your freaking lights on!’

It’s been well over a dozen years that New Jersey has had a law requiring you to turn your lights on if your wiper blades are on. It’s both annoying and dangerous when people neglect to do this.

People rarely get tickets for this, probably because cops don’t like getting out of the car when it’s raining. I wouldn’t either! Let’s just see how many people on average New Jersey highway on average rainy day but their lights on.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

