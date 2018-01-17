Contact Us
Make My Homepage

It’s NJ’s ‘best Chinese restaurant,’ and I should know — it’s in my hometown

By Patrick Lavery January 17, 2018 8:33 AM
Hunan Taste in Denville
Hunan Taste in Denville (Photo courtesy Martha Lavery via Instagram)

DENVILLE — The locals know it, the out-of-towners know it, and now America knows it: Hunan Taste is the best Chinese restaurant in New Jersey, at least according to a recent state-by-state slideshow by The Daily Meal.

You can count me among the locals; I grew up in Denville and lived there for parts of 24 years. And while some of the entree prices — and the seating availability — generally prevent Hunan from being a weekly stop, it has always been a welcome special occasion dinner.

The restaurant opened in 1986, four years before my family moved to town, but I can’t imagine the decor has changed much since then. We last ate there about nine months ago, and I don’t remember anything being different from a quarter-century prior except for the TVs behind the bar.

If you’ve never been to a sit-down Chinese restaurant, try referencing that classic 1991 “Seinfeld” episode, from the same era. Hunan still puts out white tablecloths and napkins, not to mention the dining room’s signature feature: a series of colorful fish tanks built into the walls. It’s impressive.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

But of course, what has to impress you most about a restaurant is the food, and Hunan Taste still delivers. It’s best to go with a larger group of people, as each entree can conceivably be finished by a single person, but the portions are big enough to eat “family-style,” each person at the table sharing a bit of their selection with the others.

Hunan Taste does offer take-out, which my family has taken advantage of many times, of more traditional American Chinese dishes: sweet and sour chicken, pepper steak, Moo Shu pork, and the like. But if you really want to treat yourself, go there, grab a seat (again, you may have to call days ahead), and try one of the house specialties. For me, favorites in recent years have been the tangerine beef and Hunan lamb.

We know people who drive specifically to Denville to keep their regular reservations at Hunan Taste. It is that good. Bob Williams and I have had many hungry, early-morning discussions in the newsroom about how much we enjoy a meal there.

For me, it’s always worth a trip home.

Broadway in Denville
The view of Broadway in Denville from the Hunan Taste parking lot (Patrick Lavery, Townsquare Media NJ)

Patrick Lavery produces “New Jersey’s First News” and is New Jersey 101.5’s morning drive breaking news reporter. Do you have a different choice for the best Chinese restaurant in the state? Let Patrick know on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: Food & Drink | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM