Oh yeahhhhh baby! No rain in sight and it finally feels like spring. Actually, with temperatures in the 70's and 80's this week it kind of feels more like summer. Also it's May! Memorial Day is this month! After the bizarre spring that refused to come this has to have people in a great mood this week and looking forward to their favorite Jersey shore haunts.

So what better way to get into the mood than putting our heads together and coming up with the ultimate cruisin' down the shore Summer Song Playlist? My standards are Pulling Mussels by Squeeze, You Really Got Me by The Kinks, Summertime by Will Smith and All Summer Long by Kid Rock. But this is a group project and the more the merrier. We opened up our phones to our listeners to get their ideas. I just knew someone was going to call in that godawful Mungo Jerry song, but hey, it's a democracy, right?

Here's your list New Jersey:

"In The Summertime" by Mungo Jerry

"Runnin' Down A Dream" by Tom Petty

"Hot Fun In The Summertime" by Sly & The Family Stone

"4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)" by Bruce Springsteen

"Boys Of Summer" by Don Henley

"Under The Boardwalk" by The Drifters

"Paradise City" by Guns 'N Roses

"Jersey Girl" by Bruce Springsteen

"Summer Nights" by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John

"Rosalita" by Bruce

"Popsicle" by Jan and Dean

"Lido Shuffle" by Boz Scaggs

"Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth" by Meatloaf

"Cruel Summer" by Bananarama

"Dancing In The Street" by Van Halen

