Yeah yeah, boo-hoo. You ended up with a lot of snow in your neighborhood. Maybe you couldn’t get out of your driveway this morning. Maybe you have no power. But in my neighborhood, we were aching to have a winter wonderland and it just didn’t happen for us.

One of the very few places in New Jersey that was virtually unscathed was this tiny little strip of the Jersey shore that I live in. We waited and waited to see some of the bona fide flakes but instead called the sleety frozen rain “snow” all day.

When it finally came, slow but steady for a fleeting couple of hours, I rejoiced. It was a marvelous night for a snow dance!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015 .