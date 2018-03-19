It is Fix A Leak Week in New Jersey

This week is Fix A Leak Week in New Jersey and across the nation — designed to make residents aware of the need to conserve water by repairing leaky plumbing.

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso said leaky plumbing in homes wastes 1 trillion gallons of fresh water annually.

"We are calling attention to the fact that we are really a wasteful society when it comes to water, leaky faucets, leaky pipes, things of that sort," he said. "We waste a lot of water. We have to be cognizant of the fact that water is a precious commodity, and if you have a leaky faucet, please try to fix it."

Fiordaliso said it's not just residential plumbing that leaks and wastes water. Our water delivery infrastructure is also leaky. He cites one extreme example:

"There are still areas in New Jersey, not many, but areas in New Jersey where the pipes that carry the water are made out of wood," he said.

This is New Jersey's 10th annual "Fix-A-Leak-Week" observance, in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

More from New Jersey 101.5: