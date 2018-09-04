Israeli man detained at Newark as TSA finds ‘suspicious package’

NEWARK — A suspicious package detected during a screening for a flight out of Terminal C caused big passenger delays on Tuesday morning.

Passengers waited in long lines after an Israeli citizen brought an item through a screening after getting off a flight from Tel Aviv, and told TSA agents that he was headed to a police training in Florida, the Port Authority told NJ.com.

The Essex County bomb squad took the device and the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken into custody, the report said.

A tweet from the airport said the third level of the terminal was temporarily closed but was reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Terminal C is home to United Airlines.

The Port Authority has not yet provided information about the incident.

