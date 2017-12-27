Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Is your property tax assessment way off? NJ towns look to annual assessments

By David Matthau December 27, 2017 7:18 PM
Luxury House (ThinkStock)
ThinkStock

Some New Jersey towns are starting to reassess their tax bases on an annual basis instead of every five or 10 years.

“You have to do a reassessment from time to time, but doing it on an annual basis is going to keep the data fresher and more accurate,” said Michael Darcy, executive director of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

He said doing a reassessment every year means “taxpayers are going to have some good confidence that they’re being taxed correctly, and it also keeps the municipal budgets reliable. They’re not going to be hit with a bunch of tax appeals, which may result in a towns having to rebate a lot of taxpayer money.”

Darcy pointed out the downside could be there is more work and annual expense that needs to be incurred.

He pointed out during the last recession, a lot of people wound up filing tax assessment appeals and winning.

“Towns were having a problem keeping up with the correct values on the properties because values were changing so rapidly,” he said.

“It may be the case in some communities now that their housing values are changing, either positive or negative, and they want to keep up with it because of the experience they found from the housing bubble.”

While many towns in Monmouth and Somerset counties have started doing annual reassessments, most other municipalities are not following suit.

Darcy pointed out towns may be reluctant to do this because “sometimes in a way to trim your budget you delay some maintenance, you delay some reassessments just as a way to trim your budgets.”

Matthew Clark, the Monmouth County tax administrator, said having towns do reassessments every five or 10 years just doesn’t make a lot of sense anymore.

“We can do much better, we can be more nimble,” he said.

Tax appeals in Monmouth County are now filed before a final budget is prepared, which helps ensure there is never a shortfall in collections.

Clark says that having towns do annual reassessments can help to stabilize their revenue because it won’t create a situation where emergency borrowing may have to take place.

And the trend is being looked on favorably by Moody’s Investor Service.

In a recent opinion, Moody’s said that “by annually reassessing their tax bases, the municipalities”  –  mainly in Monmouth and Somerset counties – “can save money in time in the long term. The moves are positive for the municipalities’ credit because it reduces tax appeals and tax refunds while improving budgeting accuracy.”

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM