Before you exit the driveway during or after Thursday’s storm, consider this statistic.

In 2017 alone, at least 2,400 tickets were issued to motorists in New Jersey who failed to remove ice or snow from their vehicles before hitting the road.

It’s the law to do so and failure to comply can cost you up to $75 per offense. If flying ice or snow causes property damage or injury, the fines range from $200 to $1,000.

“It’s important to remember to remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving, especially from the hood, windows and the roof,” said Gary Poedubicky, acting director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. “It’s going to take some time, but it’s important to take that time so you can avoid a possible crash on the roadways.”

Between January and November of 2017, municipal police departments in the Garden State handed out 2,189 tickets for a snow/ice violation, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.

More than 600 of those tickets were issued in Bergen County. The second-largest number of tickets (261) was registered in Middlesex County.

“Without cleaning your vehicle properly, you really are just inviting danger and you become a hazard to the rest of the motorists around you,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Noble said drivers would also be wise to slow down during and after Thursday’s snow event. Speed limits are posted for ideal weather conditions, not inclement weather, she said.

During 2017, State Police issued 285 summonses on the matter, and another 289 warnings.

“The ice that falls off or flies off these moving vehicles can be extremely dangerous,” said State Police Lt. Ted Schafer. “It does cause damage to other motor vehicles and it can cause serious motor vehicle collisions.”

