Happy National Chocolate Day! Who makes the best in New Jersey?

SOMERVILLE — Sunday is National Chocolate Day, and while there are plenty of great places to buy the sweet treat, a few have gained national attention for their creations.

The Daily Meal named Carol's Creative Chocolatez its best chocolate shop in the state for 2018. The website says the Somerville store's "single-origin chocolates are stunningly presented and made carefully in house." The Daily Meal story notes that Carol's offers customers a chocolate painting where they can get any image crafted in chocolate.

On its website the store offers a wide variety of chocolates. Carol's Creative also offers classes for people who want to learn how to make their own chocolates as well.

NJMom.com also listed some of the top chocolate factories in the state. Among them are David Bradley Chocolatier in Robbinsville, Thomas Sweet Chocolates in Princeton and Enjou Chocolat in Morristown.

Check out some of our chocolate recipes for fudge , chocolate brownies and chocolate banana bread .

