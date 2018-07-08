Is the money still safe inside the truck?

I was headed into my nearest mega-superstore for a few essentials when I passed this scene out front!

Seeing as I am always on the lookout for the interesting, the unusual, or just a slice of New Jersey, I snapped this picture and continued on my way into the store.

But, I am left with this nagging question: When the invulnerable, "safe" truck breaks down, is the money still safe inside this moving (or in this case, not moving) safe?

Luckily, this seems to be a low riff-raff area...