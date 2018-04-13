Is Judi her father’s favorite? Watch!

Thank you to all of you who well-wished my dad a happy 90th birthday yesterday. Dad, aka Joe Franco has been a recurring guest on the Dennis and Judi show pretty much since we started in 1997. He’s also the funniest guy who wasn’t trying to be funny we’ve ever had on the show.

Anyone who knows me knows how i feel about my dad and the special relationship we have. But with 3 other sisters and a brother, it’s not really fair for me to pressure him to deem me his favorite. But I have been doing that to him my whole life. He’s managed to evade the question for years, but last night he answered it definitively.

