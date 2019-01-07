Is God an Eagles fan? (Joke)

As the Eagles continue to make yet another unbelievable playoff run, I'll share with you a joke that was sent to me which I found both funny and disgusting. That last part because I'm a Giants fan...

Tom Brady, after living a full life, passed away. When he got to Heaven (yes, Heaven!), God was showing him around. They came to a modest little house with a faded Patriots flag in the window.

"This house is yours for eternity, Tom," said God. This is special. Not everyone gets a house up here."

Tom walked up to his new house, and on his way up to the porch, he noticed another house just around the corner. It was a 3-story mansion. Trimmed in midnight green, with green and black sidewalk. A 50-foot-tall flagpole with a huge Eagles logo flag, and in every window, an Eagles towel.

Tom looked at God and said, "God, I'm not trying to be ungrateful, but I have a question. I was an All-Pro quarterback, I hold many NFL records, and I won quite a few Super Bowls. Why does Nick Foles get a better house than me?"

God chuckled and said, "Tom, that's not Nick's house. It's mine."

