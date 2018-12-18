Is Dec. 18 NJ’s birthday? There is evidence that proves it is

Some consider December 18th the state of New Jersey’s birthday as it was on that date in 1787 that New Jersey ratified the Constitution . New Jersey had established a ratification convention that unanimously approved the federal constitution and the delegates directed the secretary to create documents for signature; one for the US Congress and one for New Jersey’s Secretary of State.

The whole process took only six days. New Jersey was the third state to ratify the constitution. Delaware was the first state (December 7th) and Pennsylvania was the second (December 12th). Some people consider June 24th, 1664 the state’s birthday as it was on that date that New Jersey was established as a colony, but there was a West and East New Jersey at that time, so December 18th is the date that New Jersey became a state under the federal government established by the constitution (when New Hampshire became the 9th state to ratify it, it all became official.

