Is battling mental illness easier than dealing with the stigma?

MENTAL HEALTH IN NJ

New Jersey 101.5 is taking a special look at mental health issues, awareness and services in New Jersey — an effort to identify both the steps we can take together as a community, and individually to seek help.

— DAY 1:

Defining the problem

— DAY 2: What care and services are available?

— DAY 3: An afternoon with Pinups for Mental Health Awareness

— DAY 4: The stigma and how to overcome it

— DAY 5: What if a loved one refuses help?

— DAY 6: Receiving care ‹ and their lives are better for it