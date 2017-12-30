Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Inviting yourself to someone’s wedding — yes or no?

By Bill Spadea December 30, 2017 4:51 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Of course he did. Vinnie Brand and Jessica Nutt were in studio Friday to talk about the #Millenns awards, which are fast approaching on January 17th at the Stress Factory.

We learned during the conversation that we probably should leave the planning of the actual event up to Jessica as Vinnie and I were a bit all over the map. We also learned that you really never know what to expect from Vinnie.

Jessica proudly announced her engagement on social media the day after Christmas and we are all thrilled for her!

YES!!!

A post shared by JESSICA NUTT (@chasingjessnutt) on

Vinnie of course, as any proud friend, immediately decided to put her on the spot Friday during the show telling her he expected an invitation. Not skipping a beat, Jessica said sure, you can provide the comedy entertainment while we’re taking our pictures…I suggested he should donate the time as a gift.

We’re confident that Jessica will have plenty of time to plan the wedding after we get though the #Millenns! We did post a poll on twitter to let you help Jessica decide whether Vinnie gets an actual invitation.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: Bill Spadea | Featured Videos | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM