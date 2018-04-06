Invited to a wedding? Watch out for unexpected costs

While everyone knows weddings are pricey for the bride and groom, guests may not be aware of all the unexpected costs they’re also incurring.

On average, members of the bridal party are spending $728, close friends and family are spending $628, and distant friends and family are spending about $371, according to a Bankrate study.

These figures include costs from the bridal shower, bachelor and bachelorette parties, attire, travel and the gift.

Millennials spend the least amount of money per wedding, mainly because they’re attending more weddings per season and end up spending less for each one.

Wedding guests in the Northeast spend the most, and it costs the average bridal party member about $1,070 to be part of the wedding.

“The best piece of advice that we can give you is that you probably need to start planning as soon as you can,” says Bankrate analyst Robert Barba. One way to get ahead is by saving money as soon as the "save the date" card goes out.

Barba also suggests opting out of certain costly events, like a destination bachelor party.