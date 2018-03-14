Intergalactic trouble? Have no fear, ‘Space Force’ is here!

Ugh. I don't have to tell you that I'm a huge fan of President Trump. Lower taxes, border control, support for law enforcement and taking away a key Democratic issue by supporting tariffs and standing up for American workers.

Today, I'm listening to First News and I hear about the comment the President made about the possibility of launching a new department for our nation's defense. Oh boy. His haters are gonna have a field day with that one. I couldn't help, but take the opportunity to join in a little bit. Jay Black joined me in studio and we speculated about what the uniforms would look like...squared off shoulders, large star and moon logo, white exterior with glitter...

