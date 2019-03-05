Instead of sleeping in, NJ students help man during snow storm

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Most students when they learn of a delayed opening for school on a snowy morning will roll over and catch some more sleep.

Not Parsippany High School student Patrick Lanigan.

The captain of the school's varsity hockey team realized that the overnight blanket of snow might hinder an ambulance from getting up his neighbor's driveway at 6 a.m. for a dialysis treatment, his dad Peter Lanigan told the Daily Record.

He and friends Justin Stanton, Chris Leibfred, Tyler Grieco and Amon Sharafi answered the call and were outside at 4 a.m. clearing the snow. Peter Lanigan gave the newspaper a picture of the five seniors standing together in the driveway after their job was done.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5