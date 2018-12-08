Inside job: Union sheriff’s officer charged in store theft

LINDEN — A Union County sheriff's officer has been charged with working with a woman employee at Home Depot to steal more than $5,000 in merchandise this year.

Jose Beltran, 30, of Elizabeth, is charged with third-degree theft and third-degree conspiracy to commit theft.

His accused accomplice, Polly Linton, 23, of Linden, was faces the same charges.

Union County prosecutors say Beltran went to the Home Depot at least three times in August and September and took $5,156 in flooring materials and tools to Linton's cash register, where he was able to go through without paying.

Prosecutors say Linton used "various fraud tactics" to allow Beltran to get the remodeling materials on the house.

Beltran has more than three years of experience and earns a base salary of $59,400.

The two were charged through summonses and were not arrested. They are scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Elizabeth on Dec. 21. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .